No Decision On Columbus Statue

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRESS secretary Clint Watson said the Davis administration has not decided what to do about the Christopher Columbus statue at Government House which was defaced last year.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis had said Cabinet will decide what will happen to the statue, the presence of which has been condemned because of Columbus’ legacy of murder and slavery.

Although a man is on trial for damaging the statue with a sledgehammer last year, nothing has been heard about the government’s plans since the act occurred five months ago.

“What I do know is that Prime Minister Davis is really big on consultation with his colleagues and so even if there is a position that he personally shares, it does not bear the end reward if his Cabinet colleagues differ and that’s why he wants to carry it to them to see what the general consensus is on that and so I’m sure whatever his personal views are, whatever Cabinet decides will stand in the end,” Mr Watson said.

Asked if addressing the issue is important to the administration, Mr Watson said other issues have been prioritised to date.

In 2020, Mr Davis’ Director of Communications Latrae Rahming joined a group of people who called for the Columbus statue to be removed from Government House. Reverend Sebastian Campbell was among those who urged the public to march to force the removal of the statue.

Mr Rahming said at the time he was in talks with parliamentarians who were prepared to table a petition calling for the statue’s removal in Parliament.

“If we aren’t successful (at getting the document tabled), we would’ve done one thing, at least have a conversation as to who we are and where we are so this petition has sparked a vigorous debate as to who we are and it also sheds light on the history of Christopher Columbus,” he said.

He added that while the statue should be removed, it should not be destroyed.

“I leave it in the hands of the historians and government officials to find what is the rightful place of Columbus,” he said.