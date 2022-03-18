No Decision On Columbus Statue

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRESS secretary Clint Watson said the Davis administration has not decided what to do about the Christopher Columbus statue at Government House which was defaced last year.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis had said Cabinet will decide what will happen to the statue, the presence of which has been condemned because of Columbus’ legacy of murder and slavery.
Although a man is on trial for damaging the statue with a sledgehammer last year, nothing has been heard about the government’s plans since the act occurred five months ago.
“What I do know is that Prime Minister Davis is really big on consultation with his colleagues and so even if there is a position that he personally shares, it does not bear the end reward if his Cabinet colleagues differ and that’s why he wants to carry it to them to see what the general consensus is on that and so I’m sure whatever his personal views are, whatever Cabinet decides will stand in the end,” Mr Watson said.
Asked if addressing the issue is important to the administration, Mr Watson said other issues have been prioritised to date.
In 2020, Mr Davis’ Director of Communications Latrae Rahming joined a group of people who called for the Columbus statue to be removed from Government House. Reverend Sebastian Campbell was among those who urged the public to march to force the removal of the statue.
Mr Rahming said at the time he was in talks with parliamentarians who were prepared to table a petition calling for the statue’s removal in Parliament.
“If we aren’t successful (at getting the document tabled), we would’ve done one thing, at least have a conversation as to who we are and where we are so this petition has sparked a vigorous debate as to who we are and it also sheds light on the history of Christopher Columbus,” he said.
He added that while the statue should be removed, it should not be destroyed.
“I leave it in the hands of the historians and government officials to find what is the rightful place of Columbus,” he said.
Comments
TalRussell 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Want some real comedy relief?
Colony's often went broke after hosting royal visits. ... hospitals, government buildings and sports centers were erected,—and renamed after costly renovations, roads paved, docks repaired, lighthouses given facelifts.
Even we Colony of Out Islands general hospital got renamed to Duh Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in honour of the visit of the Prince Andrews's auntie and Queen of England’s sister, Princess Margaret in 1955....yet there stands Spanish Comrade Cristoforo Colombo, left hobbles after he foot got chopped off whilst the premier Davis administration is too busy preparing to spend millions to host yet another Royal Visitor, duh aunties nephew...yet no time to hire a foot repair mason at cost cant's more than a couple Blue Marlins banknotes.
Comrades, likes I's keep saying, I's not just making this crazy stuff up that went tourist snap pictures Spanish Comrade Cristoforo Colombo we benefit financially unlkes hefty unpaid bills left behind at PMH,― Yes?
Baha10 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Repair Columbus … leave History alone … including Statue of Pindling at Airport … History is just that “history” (good & bad) … learn from it!
TalRussell 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
I am not one be anti of we Colony of islands British history but the same crowd who support more than just foots Spanish Comrade Cristoforo Colombo being chopped off but still enjoy their British heritage's, whilst injoining as a party to approve, indorse, sanction a law suit for British slavery reparations. ― Now, try explaining that to your adult suffrage logic, ― Yes?
GodSpeed 36 minutes ago
destroying the statue isn't going to change the past.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID