Months later, investigation into leaked photos still ‘ongoing’, says Skippings

CHIEF Superintendent of Police Chrisyln Skippings claimed police are still investigating the leak of gruesome crime scene photos of a mother and daughter murdered in April.

She could not say why the investigation was taking so long.

“I will have to check into that,” she said, “but I know that we are still investigating.”

The partially decomposed bodies of Allison Thompson and her 14-year-old daughter Trevorniqua were found in an apartment on Ross Corner on April 14.

After the killings, ghastly photos showing the bruised and decaying bodies of the mother and daughter that were shared on social media.

At the time, relatives said they were considering legal action over the leak of the photos, which they believed only could have come from the police.

Officials, including Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, vowed to investigate the matter, but no update has since been provided.