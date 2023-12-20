Man charged with stealing scooter and cash granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of stealing a man’s scooter and extorting $200 cash from him last week.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Isaac Klonaris, 29, with stealing and extortion.

Klonaris, along with accomplices, is accused of robbing Errol Hobanil of his red and white 2023 Yamaha Scooter valued at $2,420 in New Providence on December 12.

During the same incident, the accused allegedly extorted $200 from the same man.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Klonaris’s bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties.

The trial in this matter begins on April 9, 2024.