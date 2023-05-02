Minister pays tribute after death of Bahamas’ Consul General in Toronto Al Dillette

Al Dillette, The Bahamas’ Consul General in Toronto, died at home in his official residence on Monday night.

In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said “we have lost a treasured son, friend, and brother”.

“I regret to report the death of Albert King Dillette, known to his friends, including me as Al Dillette,” Mr Mitchell’s statement said. “Mr Dillette died at home in his official residence in Toronto last evening. He was discovered by the Consulate General’s staff when he could not be reached this morning. The emergency services with the consulate staff entered the premises and discovered that he had passed away. It appears that he died from natural causes.

“For me personally, this is a great loss. We have been friends, confidantes, and colleagues since we were boys. I have spoken to his wife Kathy to express the condolences of the nation and the Ministry.

“Prime Minister Philip Davis was informed, and he too has expressed his condolences to Mrs Dillette and the children and his siblings.

“Al Dillette was one of the finest journalists this country produced,” the statement continued. “He loved to tell the stories of his time at ZNS and his role in defining broadcasting, public relations, and the history of our country since independence. He was a champion of life in Freeport and in Grand Bahama. He was looking forward to the 50th anniversary celebrations of our country, especially now that he was in an official role, a role he inaugurated just a few short weeks ago when we were all gathered in Canada.

“We have lost a treasured son, friend, and brother.

“Mr Dillette is survived by his wife, Kathryn, two sons, Adam and Robert (Xzavier); one daughter, Alana (Derrick) and three grandchildren, Aafiah, Maya and Elijah.

“We say in his passing to God be all the glory for a life well lived. May he rest in peace.”