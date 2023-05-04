‘I violated parole to look after children since mom’s murder’

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN pleaded guilty in court yesterday to violating bail - but said he did so because he must care for his children after their mother was found dead in a canal last month.



John Knowles, 44, said he is the father of children born to Yinka Strachan, who was murdered last month. He stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on two counts of violating bail conditions. He initially fought the charges but told the court he pleaded guilty because he must care for his children. He said he is trying to get custody of the children.

Knowles was granted bail for charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possessing an unlicensed firearm.

While on release for these charges on October 6, 2022, and November 15, 2022, Knowles failed to charge his electronic monitoring device.

Magistrate McKinney ordered Knowles to pay a collective fine of $1,000 for the offence or serve a three-month prison term. As the accused is currently serving time for a drug possession charge, the magistrate told him if he fails to pay the fine the sentences would be served concurrently.