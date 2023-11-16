Blue Lagoon boat ‘complied with regulations’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ACTING Port Controller Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright said both the catamaran that sank enroute to Blue Lagoon Island on Tuesday and its captain fully complied with regulations governing the sector.

The vessel’s sinking led to the death of a 75-year-old American woman on Tuesday.

Lt Cdr Wright said the vessel was licensed to carry 200 people, but had 145 on board.

He said the boat had the required number of life preservers.

“The vessel is registered at the Port Department,” he said. “The captain is licensed. The registration is current. Insurance is up to date. The registration process includes an inspection, so the vessel would have been inspected and is due for another one next month.”

Lt Cdr Wright said officials will now investigate what happened, why and what measures are needed to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

He spoke to The Tribune after the Ministry of Energy and Transport said the Port Department is leading a multi-agency investigation into the accident.

The ministry announced “the suspension of all commercial ferries in fleet of the Islander III’s operator pending a safety review by the Port Department and The Bahamas Maritime Casualty Investigators”.

Passengers on the double-deck vessel complained that staff panicked and didn’t help them as the ship sank.

Lt Cdr Wright said while this may become apparent as investigations continue, staff conduct is a matter for the company and its internal operating procedures. He suggested existing laws and regulations do not cover this.

He promised a thorough and transparent investigation.

The Tribune contacted Blue Lagoon Island representatives, but got no response up to press time.