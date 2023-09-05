Student spotlight

Kenece Edgecombe graduated from Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini as the Valedictorian. She received numerous awards including the Valedictorian Award; Honour Roll Award; Most Outstanding Student in Bible; College Prep, Accounting, Mathematics, English, Biology, Anatomy, Keyboarding and Physical Education.

She will be attending Barry University to pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology, Pre-Dental.

Alexandria Culmer graduated from Central Eleuthera High School with Honours. She received the Most Outstanding Student in Civics and Craft; Honourable Mention in History, Mathematics, Religious Studies and Language Arts and the Cumulative Principal’s List.

She was enrolled in The University of The Bahamas’ Jumpstart Programme from 2022 and will be continuing her studies at the university to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree.

