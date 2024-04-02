CARIFTA Games: Team Bahamas captures 33 total medals

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

St George’s, Grenada: Team Bahamas dominated the field events at the 51st CARIFTA Games hosted in St George’s, Grenada for their fifth straight second place finish over the Easter weekend. Last year’s host country had a total of 33 medals including 9 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 11 bronze medals. Jamaica won the CARIFTA Track and Field Championships for the 38th year in a row collecting 83 medals which included 44 gold medals, 23 silver medals and 16 bronze medals. Trinidad and Tobago was third on the medal standings with 27 medals.



• For full story, see Tuesday's Tribune.