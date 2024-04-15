WSC contractor killed as two shot dead over weekend

TWO men were killed in New Providence and Abaco over the weekend.

One was operating a backhoe on Kemp Road when he was killed. The other was on bail for murder.

The killings bring the murder count for the year to 40.

Police said a masked assailant gunned down a 42-year-old man operating a private backhoe on Kemp Road around 4pm on April 12.

The victim was a Water & Sewerage Cooperation (WSC) subcontractor.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said the victim was unknown to police, but that the local community was assisting in the investigation.

Employees of the WSC expressed condolences to the loved ones of their fallen colleague at the murder scene and called the man a reliable and dedicated worker.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was killed outside a nightclub in Abaco on Saturday night.

The man and two passengers of a blue GMC Sierra truck were outside a club in Dundas Town when a lone gunman ambushed them around 1am.

The assailant reportedly came up to the driver’s side window and opened fire on him.

The victim, Adnardo Major, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major was on bail for allegedly killing Perez Dames on Charles Sawyer Highway on April 27, 2018.

Police are also investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty officer in New Providence on Saturday night.

Police said an officer was shot multiple times by two men around 8.30pm after he approached them when they allegedly tried to break into a vehicle near Baillou Hill Road and Poinciana Drive.

The reserve officer was taken to hospital where he was last listed in serious condition.