Rahming defends OPM’s travel budget rise

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

OFFICE of the Prime Minister director of communications Latrae Rahming defended the OPM’s travel budget increase yesterday, saying the prime minister’s travels are “always in the national interest” and aligned with the government’s foreign policy agenda.

His comment during yesterday’s OPM press briefing came after the mid-year budget revealed the OPM’s travel budget has increased to $2.1m, up from $569,721.

Mr Davis’ frequent travels have repeatedly drawn attacks from critics and the Opposition.

Mr Rahming said the government receives various requests that require officials to travel. He said sometimes it is adequate for technocrats or the minister of foreign affairs to travel, but some matters require the prime minister’s attendance.

“When you see the prime minister make a decision to travel anywhere, it’s because the meeting agenda requires his attendance, particularly at the head of government level, like CARICOM level, or at COP,” he said.

“The prime minister recently travelled in Africa, the non-aligned states. It was entirely focused on the government trying to expand its diplomatic relationship with other African countries.”

Mr Rahming’s comments did not persuade many critics of the Davis administration’s travel habits, some of whom said on social media that the government has not quantified the benefits of the various trips.