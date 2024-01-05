Man in court on murder, firearm charges

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face murder and firearm charges.

Jonathan Armbrister was accused of, by means of unlawful harm, intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Antonio Bowles on December 31 in New Providence.

Armbrister was also accused of possessing a firearm, an AR 15 rifle, with the intent to endanger Mr Bowles’ life.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley said the accused was not required to enter a plea and his court has no jurisdiction to grant bail, hence he would have to apply for one.

The matter is adjourned to April 18 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.