‘Rightfully outraged’ over cruise line video

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper said Bahamians are “rightfully outraged” at a viral video of purported Carnival cruise line guests saying tourists are scared to leave the ship and have been warned by cruise lines that they could be robbed, drugged and raped in The Bahamas.

The Grand Bahama visitors suggested that Carnival staff had given them written notice of the dangers of leaving the ship.

Mr Cooper said the video was sent to him 171 times.

“I’ve spoken directly with the CEO of Carnival on this matter, who indicated that it is not something he tolerated,” he said. “He’s confirmed and affirmed our partnership and he has indicated that it is not something endorsed by Carnival and it is not the standard notice of Carnival. He’s provided me with those notices.”

Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis later said in the House of Assembly yesterday that Carnival should issue a press statement distancing itself from what the tourists said.

This is not the first time Carnival has been accused of discouraging its passengers from engaging in certain activities in The Bahamas.

Last year, Port Lucaya Marketplace vendors said Carnival passengers were told vendors are unfriendly and visitors could be robbed of cash and jewellery.

Chris Chiames, Carnival’s chief communications officer, denied the claim.

“As a standard practice, we advise guests visiting destinations to follow well-cited travel advice and stay in main tourist areas, not carry large sums of cash they don’t intend to spend, and not wear lots of jewellery,” he said. “Our guests love visiting Freeport.”