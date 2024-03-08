‘Rightfully outraged’ over cruise line video

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper said Bahamians are “rightfully outraged” at a viral video of purported Carnival cruise line guests saying tourists are scared to leave the ship and have been warned by cruise lines that they could be robbed, drugged and raped in The Bahamas.
The Grand Bahama visitors suggested that Carnival staff had given them written notice of the dangers of leaving the ship.
Mr Cooper said the video was sent to him 171 times.
“I’ve spoken directly with the CEO of Carnival on this matter, who indicated that it is not something he tolerated,” he said. “He’s confirmed and affirmed our partnership and he has indicated that it is not something endorsed by Carnival and it is not the standard notice of Carnival. He’s provided me with those notices.”
Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis later said in the House of Assembly yesterday that Carnival should issue a press statement distancing itself from what the tourists said.
This is not the first time Carnival has been accused of discouraging its passengers from engaging in certain activities in The Bahamas.
Last year, Port Lucaya Marketplace vendors said Carnival passengers were told vendors are unfriendly and visitors could be robbed of cash and jewellery.
Chris Chiames, Carnival’s chief communications officer, denied the claim.
“As a standard practice, we advise guests visiting destinations to follow well-cited travel advice and stay in main tourist areas, not carry large sums of cash they don’t intend to spend, and not wear lots of jewellery,” he said. “Our guests love visiting Freeport.”
Comments
John 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Chester Cooper is an astute businessman and it is shocking to say he is surprised to know that some of the cruise lines this government is most in bed with is hoggish sucking fish that are trying to take every dollar back that they cruise passengers bring here and otherwise keep every dollar from leaving the ship. And this is nothing new. Before Chester Cooper took office, another astute businessman, Dinonsio D’Aguilar, had to terminate an agreement where government was paying cruise lines millions of dollars annually for their cruise ships to come to The BaHAMAS. Imagine that The Bahamas is the most valuable port on a Caribbean cruise ship destination and the government was paying them to come here. And it should have been the other way around. And the day must come when cruise ships will have to bud fora contract to travel to The Bahamas and pay no less than 20 percent of the gross of that part of the gross to the Bahamian people bud a vis the government, there is an opportunity cost to the Bahamian people when cruise ships come here and there must and will be tangible benefits to Bahamians.
.AND PEEP THIS: some cruise directors have been telling cruise ship passengers; ‘ Do not go to the Nassau Straw Market! The straw products are contaminated with bugs and if you purchase anything, it will not be allowed on the ship .’ Why so much hostility and negativity against The Bahamas and Bahamians when our country is their bread and butter. .
The government MUST step up to the plate on this matter. It must communicate more with BAHAMIANS in the industry and STOP treating them as undesirables and outcasts. It must stop taking the word of the big and powerful players as gospel whilst they twist and turn Thr Bahamian tourist product into something foreigne and one that excludes Bahamians or benefit Bahamians whilst reaping unprecedented and windfall revenue and profits for them. Any tour or taxi driver or beach vendors can affirm the horrors stories cruise directors, especially are telling their passengers.
ExposedU2C 4 minutes ago
AnObserver 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Maybe you should focus on making sure that tourists don't get robbed, drugged, and raped. Then maybe people wouldn't be scared of getting robbed, drugged, and raped.
John 15 minutes ago
Is that what is happening in Florida these days. Is that why Miami broke ranks with Spring Breakers after 780 arrests last year, over 250 weapons confiscated or impounded. THIRTEEN shootings on ONE beach in a single day, hundreds of thousands in property damage, public drunkenness and excessive drug abuse and nude and lewd behavior. You hit the nail on the head, white head.dred.
stillwaters 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Cruise ships try their hardest to protect their passengers, hence the warning. If only our government would be like them when it comes to protecting us, instead of ranting against the cruise ships. Say he's outraged....... suck teet
John 6 minutes ago
IF the cruise lines find so much danger in The Bahamas and the Caribbean for their cruise ship passengers, then why don’t they take their ships elsewhere? It’s purely and solely about greed. And this action of hoggish behavior and hogging the tourist will stop. FALSELY painting this picture of Bahamians being violent savages just to take bread out the mouths of babies will stop. This new generation will not sit idle and be hoodwinked and bamboozled… jus watch!
temptedbythefruitofanother 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Sadly, the evil jetski thugs have taken their criminal chaos beyond their normal Cabbage beach turf into other tourist areas where they rape, beat and rob unsuspecting tourists on a daily basis. These gangs operate with impunity on the beaches of Paradise Island and New Providence and are so out of control that tour guides and cruise ship operators are compelled to warn their clients about them.
Only in the Bahamas could a criminal gang control and pillage high end tourist areas while the authorities watch and do nothing
TalRussell 56 minutes ago
Rather than have gotten his ministerial knickers in a knot, --- Comrade Chester, could've just gotten rid of the undies before each of the videos 171 got submitted and ministerial screened. --- Still has presumed that all 171 viewed contents received prior approval from the Film Control Board's viewing panel. --- You couldn't make it up, now, could you. --- Yes?
