Police chief Fernander announces RBPF technology expo event for April

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force will host a technology exhibition in April highlighting gadgets and resources used in its fight against crime.

The police force’s first-ever expo will be held at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre from April 8 to 10, showcasing such technology as Shotspotter, CCTV cameras, police vehicles, and drones.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters yesterday that a new drone unit led by Assistant Commissioner Warren Johnson will be introduced.

“From Pixels to Protection: Innovation in Public Safety” is the exhibition’s theme.

Commissioner Fernander said the use of technology is highlighted in his 2024 policing plan, which National Security Minister Wayne Munroe is expected to table in the House of Assembly for viewing.

He said the plan includes preventative initiatives, gang intervention strategies, and details about partnering with Urban Renewal.