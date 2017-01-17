0

Breaking News: Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In The Grove

As of Tuesday, January 17, 2017

POLICE are reporting they are on the scene of a fatal shooting in The Grove on Tuesday night.

At 7.45pm police said officers were at Second Street, The Grove, after receiving reports of gunshots.

Early reports suggest a man has died, the tenth murder victim of 2017 so far according to The Tribune's records, and three seriously wounded and taken to hopsital.

Full story in Wednesday's Tribune

