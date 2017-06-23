Ak47 Rifleis Seizedby Police

A MAN was arrested after police seized an AK-47 assault rifle on Thursday, police reported. Around 1am, Selective Enforcement Team officers acting on intelligence executed a search warrant on a home located on Kemp Road occupied by a man.

During the search, the officers uncovered the high-powered rifle with two magazines containing seven rounds of ammunition. The male occupant of the home was subsequently taken into custody.

Police also said that two men are in custody for drug possession after being arrested in separate incidents.

Around noon Wednesday, Southwestern Division officers were on routine patrol on Fire Trail Road near Sir Milo Butler Highway when they saw a man driving a van who aroused their suspicion. The officers then signaled to the vehicle to stop. When the officers approached the vehicle, the male threw a taped package outside which was retrieved and found to contain five pounds of marijuana, police said.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

Then shortly after 1pm Wednesday, Southeastern Division officers were on routine patrol on Gilda Street in the Kennedy Subdivision, when they saw a man standing who aroused their suspicion. The officers accosted the man and found a plastic bag containing 16 small foil wrappings with marijuana in his possession.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.