Breaking News: Six New Cases Of Covid-19, First Death Confirmed

IN A national address on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed there are six new cases of COVID-19 in New Providence. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 21 – with three cases in Grand Bahama.

One of the latest cases has a link to Grand Bahama.

Dr Minnis also said that 57-year-old Kim Johnson-Rolle from Bimini, who died on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19. The Prime Minister offered his condolences to her family, including her brother, Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson.

Also from the Prime Minister's press conference:

• A new amendment was announced – all private medical and dental practices shall eliminate all routine and non-emergency physical encounters with patients and shall as best as possible provide services using remote means, excluding dialysis. Where necessary, distancing applies. Paediatricians are exempted for vaccinations and obstetricians are exempted.

• Supermarket schedules will be announced later this week.

• More than 50 healthcare workers have had to be taken out of the system because of their exposure to the virus.