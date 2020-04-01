Breaking News: Six New Cases Of Covid-19, First Death Confirmed

IN A national address on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed there are six new cases of COVID-19 in New Providence. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 21 – with three cases in Grand Bahama.
One of the latest cases has a link to Grand Bahama.
Dr Minnis also said that 57-year-old Kim Johnson-Rolle from Bimini, who died on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19. The Prime Minister offered his condolences to her family, including her brother, Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson.
Also from the Prime Minister's press conference:
• A new amendment was announced – all private medical and dental practices shall eliminate all routine and non-emergency physical encounters with patients and shall as best as possible provide services using remote means, excluding dialysis. Where necessary, distancing applies. Paediatricians are exempted for vaccinations and obstetricians are exempted.
• Supermarket schedules will be announced later this week.
• More than 50 healthcare workers have had to be taken out of the system because of their exposure to the virus.
Comments
TalRussell 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
The colony's Comrade doctor, doctor premier is sounding more like his regime are fast losing their - PopoulacesOrdinary's - grip on deadly virus.To him's - all is happy camper with his premiership?
Nod once for yeah, twice for no for an emergency amendment allowing for calling of other 34 red shirts House MP's to pay an emergency call on His Excellency the governor general.
stillwaters 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
This is not their grip, like you said, it's our grip......they lose, we lose
TalRussell 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Then let colony's premier, save his sic arrogant humour to share with you as an audience of one?
stillwaters 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
??????
ConchFretter 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
My condolences to the Johnson and Rolle families.
Will have to see if others in Bimini also test positive for COVID-19.
At what point do we consider temporarily banning non-business inter-island travel?
joeblow 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
These guys are always behind the 8 ball. A complete shut down should have taken place about 4 weeks ago. They were too busy trying to figure out what the economic impact would be after announcing the first case and delayed being proactive. They still allowed flights in from known covid19areas AFTER announcing positive cases in Nassau. They decided to take a measured approach after it was clear that they could no longer control the narrative. Now its too little too late.
People do not understand that a virus cannot spread without a host. If people stayed home weeks ago there would be nowhere for the virus to go and a lot of this would be behind us. We need to be a virus free destination BEFORE areas we need tourists from are virus free, so that we are truly ready to reopen. Anyways, lets see what happens!
TalRussell 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Has the Commodore Colony's Royal Navy, now placed fleet defense ships on full alert?
From sounds coming out today's comrade premier's press briefing, could there be hundreds ships being ordered out US seas to set course for seas Colony of Out Islands.** Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
Porcupine 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
And what should we say when our boys on the fishing boats now in Nassau come back home to Andros in the next couple of days? Welcome home? Why are there rules if everyone believes they are exempt?
