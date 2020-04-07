0

Breaking News: Minister Confirms Sixth Covid-19-Related Death

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

As of Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed on Tuesday that a 90-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the country to six.

