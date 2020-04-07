Breaking News: Minister Confirms Sixth Covid-19-Related Death

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed on Tuesday that a 90-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the country to six.
Comments
TalRussell 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Comrade "Preacherman's* Zhivargo Laing, him preaching good now live on air. Nod once for yeah, preach it more comrade Zhivargo. Twice for Hallelujah!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrLk4...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrLk4...
