24 Cases Of Covid-19 And Two Deaths On Sunday

THE Ministry of Health recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with two additional deaths.

The country now has 6,759 recorded cases and a death toll of 148. The latest deaths are a 63-year-old

New Providence man who died on October 31 and a 68-year-old New Providence woman who died on November 1. Of the 24 cases recorded on Sunday, 11 are in New Providence, eight are in Grand Bahama, three are in Eleuthera and one in Exuma. There was also one case

listed as location pending.

The Ministry of Health said 85 cases are in hospital, with seven of those in intensive care.

As of Sunday, 36,269 tests had been completed. Two hundred and three of those tests were completed on November 1.