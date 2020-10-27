Two Women Airlifted After Car Crash In Abaco

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO women have been airlifted to New Providence after a car accident in Abaco left them with injuries.

ASP Philip Davis said sometime around 10.28pm on Saturday, police received a call about an accident at Sandy Point.

“We got a call of an accident in that area as a result officers responded.

“Upon their arrival, they met a Dodge Ram truck and a grey Honda Accord which was occupied by the two females,” he said.

“They were transported to the clinic. They received injuries. The truck was also occupied by four other persons.”

The women, ages 29 and 30, were taken to the Marsh Harbour clinic then flown to the capital where they are said to be in stable condition.

Last month, Abaco mother Britney Edgecombe was on her way to work on the morning of September 9 when she was injured in a car accident.

She was taken to New Providence in critical condition.

Although her family successfully fundraised enough money to repair her spinal cord at a US hospital and cover her rehabilitation costs, the 33-year-old died earlier this month.

As news of Saturday’s accident spread on Facebook, many raised concern of the number of dangerous crashes happening on Abaco.

According to ASP Davis, police are always concerned about any accident.

“This only comes to the highlight because certain people report things on social media, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s an increase,” he said.