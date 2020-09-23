Fight Night: ‘Reno’ Ready To Shine Against Munguia

After weeks of speculation, Tureano “Reno” Johnson got the fight he lobbied for on his journey to the top of the middleweight division.

Johnson will take on former WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, on October 30.

“Just five weeks out from fight night, we are ready to shine. Munguia fight may not define me, but this fight will put me just one more step closer to my destiny of becoming a multi-world champion,” Johnson said.

“I’m in the best shape and place in my life. I’m stronger, faster than ever, more clever and wiser. With the wealth of experience that I’ve gained, I’m becoming the best Tureano Johnson ever.”

The fight will stream live on DAZN.

“God does answer prayers. Praise be to God. A fight that’s so exciting and an opponent who is tailor made for me, I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent. I’ve seen his flaws and seek to expose them.

“His strength I’m well familiar with. Knowing he will be entering the fight as a better fighter than he was before, I’m looking to break him down back to his old habits,” Johnson said. “I’ve watched him fight, even when he won the world titles I watched that fight and was not impressed. He’s never fought anyone near as good as me. Yes he’s talented and strong, well that is the kind of fight I’m looking to take on.”

Both Johnson and Munguia fight under Golden Boy Promotions. The possible bout between the two has also been profiled on the promotional outlet’s web series “Fantasy Fights.”

Now sporting a 21-2-1 win-loss-draw record, Johnson, 36, is coming off a victory over the previously undefeated Jason Quigley on July 18 for the NABF middleweight title, also at Fantasy Springs.

Just after his win over Quigley, Johnson was ranked No.8 in the World Boxing Council and No.15 in the International Boxing Federation.

He first issued a challenge to Munguia in May via Twitter.

“Gots to keep the momentum,” Johnson tweeted in June. “Let’s bring on Jaime Munguia. Come and test the waters with a real Middleweight SHARK. Come for a swim.”

Munguia, 23, is undefeated (35-0, 28 KOs) and stopped Gary O’Sullivan in round 11 of his last fight on January 11.

In July, Johnson was added to a list of potential opponents for Canelo Alvarez at his next fight, scheduled September 12 on DAZN.

Golden Boy Promotions President, Eric Gomez, said Johnson - the current WBC North American Boxing Federation champion - was added to a list of prospective contenders that also includes John Ryder, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Callum Smith, Anthony Dirrell and Jason Quigley.

“Initially this fight was supposed to be Canelo who’s the pound for pound best fighter in boxing today, but due to legal issues, that fight had to be put on hold,” Johnson said.

“Nevertheless, Munguia who is a junior middleweight world champion, will be perfect until Canelo and his matters are cleared. “

The event will be closed off to the public to follow California’s state restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jaime Munguia has all the qualities to become Mexico’s biggest boxing superstar. He’s tough, charismatic and has the physique to win world titles at middleweight and super middleweight after a successful reign at 154,” Oscar De La Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, said to ESPN.com.

“However, Tureano Johnson is coming off an impressive knockout win against Jason Quigley in which he handed him his first loss, something he wants to do against Munguia as well. This is a veritable crossroads fight, and the winner will cement his case for a [middleweight] world title opportunity and be a threat to any of the champions [in the division].”