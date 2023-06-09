Four year sentence for drug charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to four years in prison for having nearly $2m worth of marijuana in two separate drug arrests.

Basil Johnson, 44, admitted to having $1m worth of marijuana when found in waters off Crooked Island on May 18. He also admitted to having $872k worth of marijuana in Exuma in 2021.

Johnson appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possessing dangerous drugs with intent to supply. Johnson faced similar charges with Alfraido Poitier, 43, stemming from the 2021 incident.

According to police reports, authorities encountered a go-fast vessel forty miles southwest of Crooked Island around 1.30pm on May 18th during a joint operation involving the Drug Enforcement Association, the US Coast Guard and local law enforcement officials.

Johnson, along with another man, were seen throwing packages of suspected drugs overboard after they saw the officers. When officers approached their vessel, the defendants allegedly attempted to flee, but were captured following a brief chase.

Officers then recovered 33 crocus sacks containing marijuana. The confiscated drugs collectively weighed 1,142 lbs.

The Exuma incident happened on May 30, 2021. Officers seized 872 lbs of marijuana found in 29 crocus sacks on a vessel.

In that incident, Johnson was charged with Alfraido Poitier and Kevin Dean, 51.

Johnson and Poitier both pleaded guilty to that charge.

Johnson was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2023 drug offence. He was further fined $12,000 or risk six additional months in prison.

Johnson and Poitier were both sentenced to three and a half years in prison for the 2021 offence. They were both fined $12,000 for which failing to pay would incur an additional six months in custody. Johnson’s sentences are to run concurrently.