‘STREETS NEVER FORGAVE’ VICTIM: Latest man killed had turned to a Christian lifestyle

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for murder was killed yesterday despite reportedly recently embracing a Christian lifestyle.

“He made a change, but the streets never forgave him,” Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said about the victim.

She said she interacted with the man recently, during which he admitted he had been involved in “some activities” and was on the “road to doing something positive”.

She spoke to the 31-year-old last week when Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and a delegation walked through the community.

She said: “He recognised where he was, and he stood there, and he spoke to me, and I’m saying that to say, every week or every time we come to a crime scene, we always talk about somebody murdered, someone shot the person here. I want to use this opportunity to say to parents, loved ones, girlfriends, all right-thinking Bahamians who have children, men.

“It’s imperative that you train your children properly; once again, you have to deter them from getting involved in criminal activities from an early age. If you fail to steer them in the right direction, steer them away from a life of crime.

“When they get older, and they recognise the consequences of being involved in criminal activities, it’s too late. The young man recognised that some things he didn’t do right early on in his life. He made a change, but the streets never forgave him.”

Shortly before 3pm, the deceased was walking south on Hospital Lane when a man emerged from Sarah Ingraham Park and opened fire. The assailant fled on foot in a northern direction.

When reporters arrived on the scene, the victim’s body was near a church close to the park.

Pastor Carlos Reid said he knew of the victim, adding that some community members spoke highly about him.

“You know, it just shows that our society is a very unforgiving one,” he said. “You know that once you label, you label. What is ironic is that we just came to this area last Wednesday night. We did a walkthrough to this area, started right off this same park. So at that, it grieves my heart to have to come back to this area and have to see somebody like dead on the very same spot that we started.”