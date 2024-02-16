Police probe ten children falling ill at local school

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding 10 students who mysteriously became ill at Achievers Academy off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.
Police said around 12.15pm yesterday, the students started experiencing dizziness, vomiting, and faintness while participating in physical education activities.
The students were taken to the hospital and were under observation up to press time.
An uncle of one of the students told ZNS his niece could barely move her legs.
“She told me that some missionaries from Ireland came to the school and they gave them some bands, some black string bands with some beads on them, and then they prayed for them,” said Tevin Ferguson. “A few minutes later, students started complaining about chest pains, shortness of breath, and headaches and started to vomit.”
Mr Ferguson said he wants answers about the people on campus. He said doctors are conducting tests to determine what happened to the students.
Sickened 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
This is the weirdest story ever. Hopefully we find out what caused the illnesses.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 1 minute ago
These children didn't have marijuana cookies or gummies did they?
bahamianson 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Why is the police probing anyone? Need to word the headline differently. It does not depict what the writer is trying to say.
John 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
A similar situation happened at a teen party in South Africa. Teens were celebrating the end of exams with an early evening party. Some who survived said they smelled a strange odor filling the room like someone sprayed something in the air. They started coughing ind choking and having difficulty breathing. Some managed to get out the building and get fresh air. They were the lucky ones that survived but twenty children died. And death was so sudden, some died on the dance floor or at the table tgey were sitting at.
