Police probe ten children falling ill at local school

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding 10 students who mysteriously became ill at Achievers Academy off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

Police said around 12.15pm yesterday, the students started experiencing dizziness, vomiting, and faintness while participating in physical education activities.

The students were taken to the hospital and were under observation up to press time.

An uncle of one of the students told ZNS his niece could barely move her legs.

“She told me that some missionaries from Ireland came to the school and they gave them some bands, some black string bands with some beads on them, and then they prayed for them,” said Tevin Ferguson. “A few minutes later, students started complaining about chest pains, shortness of breath, and headaches and started to vomit.”

Mr Ferguson said he wants answers about the people on campus. He said doctors are conducting tests to determine what happened to the students.