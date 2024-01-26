Man charged with rape

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was put behind bars on Friday accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl in New Providence last week.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Bertram Frazer, Jr, with rape.

Wendawn Miller-Frazer represented the accused.

Frazer allegedly had sexual intercourse with a teenage girl without her consent on January 21.

The defendant was told that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

Before being taken to prison Frazer was allowed a moment in court with his emotional relatives.

The accused’s VBI is set for service on April 23.