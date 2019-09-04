Hurricane Dorian Updates: Rescue And Relief Efforts Underway

9.30am UPDATE: An urgent appeal from the RAND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL: “The following Post Hurricane Rostered Staff members are asked to report to the foyer of the Rand immediately. All doctors, nurses, A&E Clerks, Administrative Officers, Security, Housekeeping and contracted Housekeeping Services - Town & Country. All other staff on the Post Hurricane Roster are to remain on high alert for further messages.”

9.15am UPDATE: Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis said rescue crews are preparing to go into the island's eastern region for the first time since Hurricane Dorian hit.

He says he fears casualties in that area and said there are a lot of medical needs overall on the island. Lewis was driving and said he observed only one gas station open with a line of about half a mile forming.

He said the government was now pulling teams together to receive goods from abroad and was organizing distribution centres as teams began to launch search-and-rescue missions now that the weather has cleared.

At least seven deaths have been reported in the Bahamas from Dorian, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.

• Red Cross spokesman Matthew Cochrane said more than 13,000 houses, or about 45% of the homes on Grand Bahama and Abaco, were believed to be severely damaged or destroyed. U.N. officials said more than 60,000 people on the hard-hit islands will need food, and the Red Cross said some 62,000 will need clean drinking water.

"What we are hearing lends credence to the fact that this has been a catastrophic storm and a catastrophic impact," Cochrane said.

Lawson Bates, a staffer for Arkansas-based MedicCorps, flew over Abaco and said: "It looks completely flattened. There's boats way inland that are flipped over. It's total devastation."

The Red Cross authorised $500,000 for the first wave of disaster relief, Cochrane said. U.N. humanitarian teams stood ready to go into the stricken areas to help assess damage and the country's needs, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said. The U.S. government also sent a disaster response team.